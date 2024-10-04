Latest twist in Trent Alexander-Arnold contract saga sees two more clubs join hunt

Liverpool are hopeful Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign a new contract.

The Reds are working hard to reach an agreement with the 25-year-old over a new deal that would see him become one of the club’s highest-paid players.

Although an official agreement has yet to be reached, according to TBR Football, Liverpool are ‘confident’ the full-back will commit his future to the club.

Liverpool hopeful Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign new deal

Concerns over Alexander-Arnold’s future with the Reds has been growing stronger the closer to the end of the season gets.

Failure to reach an agreement before the end of the year will see the defender eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England as early as January.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the England international, and although some reports recently have suggested the Spanish giants have made contact over a possible transfer, TBR Football claims this is not the case.

PSG and Bayern Munich join Real Madrid in hunt for 25-year-old

Liverpool are the only club Alexander-Arnold has spoken to about his future so far, but aside from Madrid, there is emerging interest from a host of other clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Alexander-Arnold currently earns £180,000-per week (Spotrac) but Liverpool will make him an offer more in line with Mo Salah’s £350,000-per week deal.

Since being promoted to the Reds’ first-team in 2016, Alexander-Arnold has managed 19 goals and 83 assists in 318 games in all competitions.