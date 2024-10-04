Harry Maguire has disclosed what happened in Man United dressing room after 3-3 draw

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Harry Maguire was the unlikely saviour for Manchester United against Porto in the Europa League.

The Red Devils looked like they were winning comfortably thanks to Marcus Rashford’s brilliance early in the first half.

The English attacker started the scoring for his team and then provided his teammate Rasmus Hojlund a brilliant assist to double his team’s lead.

They were aided by Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa and his poor performance but it looked like Erik ten Hag had managed to get out of a difficult situation at the club.

However, Porto had other ideas as the Portuguese side scored three goals to take a 3-2 lead.

The poor defensive performance from Man United, with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez at the centre of it, allowed Porto to come back into the match.

Maguire was sent on late in the game and the centre-back managed to rescue a point for his team and provide some relief to Ten Hag.

The England international has disclosed what happened in the Man United dressing room after the match.

He told TNT Sports, as reported by Manchester Evening News:

“After every match, you analyse and speak amongst yourselves. The manager spoke, a few members of staff spoke and the players spoke as well.

“It’s pretty normal and I’ve been in plenty of dressing rooms when you have a chat and speak about what you can do better. I think when you go 2-0 up away from home at a place like this you’ve got to be a little bit more solid and more secure. There were far too many gaps and crosses coming into the box.

“I think in the first half there were five or six dangerous balls coming into the box and they ultimately punished us for it. We played really well with the ball in the first half, just really poorly without it.

“I think it’s more the mental issue [conceding in quick succession] and it’s something we have to overcome. It probably starts with belief. When we go 2-0 up and concede, does the belief go a little bit between the boys that we can go on and win the game here? So it’s something we need to be aware of.”

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League and they have failed to win both of their matches in the Europa League this season.

It is not going to get easy for them and Ten Hag as they now have to prepare to face an in-form Aston Villa side, who are coming right after beating Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

It is now or never for Erik ten Hag at Man United

Ten Hag has been given time by the club and financial backing to make improvements but he has failed to impress.

It feels like with every bad result, he is edging closer to exit from the club and the way his team is performing, he is giving the Man United hierarchy reason to make some big calls.

The fact that he still feels that his team is a work in progress after being in charge of them for the third season now is a worrying sign for the club and his future.

A win against Villa this weekend can change the mood at the club and put some life back but their defense will have to find a way to stop Jhon Duran.