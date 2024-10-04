Erik ten Hag's job is in trouble at Man United. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are prepared to open talks with Thomas Tuchel in the event Erik ten Hag is sacked this season, according to iNews.

Man United manager ten Hag has failed to inspire his team and they are off to another poor start this season.

It feels like the team has not improved from last season despite being backed financially in the summer transfer window.

The Man United hierarchy provided the manager new signings and it is a huge surprise that none of them have performed well this season.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the league last season and this season, they are currently 13th, far away from their target of the top four position.

Home defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham have made matters worse for the club and the manager.

The manner of the defeat against those two teams is something that would have hurt the decision makers at the club, just like it has hurt the fans.

The Europa League encounter against FC Porto should have been a routine win when Man United had taken a 2-0 lead but it turned into a disastrous outing for their defense and somehow, the match ended 3-3.

Defeat at Aston Villa could end Ten Hag’s reign at Man United

Suggestions have been made in the media regarding Ten Hag’s uncertain future at the club and that he was given two matches to save his job.

One of the matches is out of the way now, the draw against Porto and now all eyes will be on the big match against Aston Villa at the weekend.

The result at Villa Park could decide if Ten Hag will keep his job or force Man United to enter talks with Tuchel.

In his third season at the club, Ten Hag has failed to build a playing style of the team and considering how Arne Slot is doing at Liverpool and Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, it is a huge surprise how he even defends himself in the media.