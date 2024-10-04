“More like Erik ten minutes” – BBC pundit hints that Man Utd could sack Ten Hag this weekend

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton believes a heavy defeat for Manchester United against Aston Villa this weekend could spell the end of Erik ten Hag’s time at the club.

Ten Hag is under immense pressure after a dreadful start to the season that’s seen them take just seven points from six Premier League matches, while they’ve drawn both their Europa League games so far.

That follows on from a miserable eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, with Ten Hag only saving his job — and earning a shock new two-year contract — by winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

‘Erik ten minutes’: Is Erik ten Hag’s time up at Man Utd?

Up next for United is a trip to an Aston Villa side on a high after beating Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, while they sit just two points off the top of the Premier League table.

Former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Sutton believes another big loss at Villa Park — in a similar manner to 3-0 defeats at home to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur — could spell the end for Ten Hag.

“It could be the end for United boss Erik ten Hag if he also loses at Villa Park, especially if it is another bad defeat – the way you lose is important as well,” Sutton wrote in his predictions column for BBC Sport.

“If they get an absolute battering here, forget Erik ten Hag because it will be more like Erik ten minutes.

“I am not expecting that to happen, though. United are desperate for a result and I have a feeling they might get something here.

“I just wonder if, after all the emotion of Wednesday night, Aston Villa feel drained and find it hard to raise themselves again.

“The atmosphere will definitely not be the same as it was, at 2pm on a Sunday, and that will help United – as well as any Villa absentees, because they are stretched.”

