Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has slammed the club’s transfer record under Erik ten Hag.

Yorke is a popular figure at Old Trafford after scoring 66 goals in 152 games between 1998 and 2002, winning a host of major honours, including the treble in 1998/99.

But those days seem like ancient history given United’s current struggles, currently sitting 13th in the Premier League with just seven points from six games after lumbering to an eight-place finish last season.

In reality, Ten Hag has only saved his job — and earned a shock two-year contract extension — by securing EFL Cup and FA Cup titles. But now, the pressure is on with the Red Devils suffering some torrid defeats this season, including 3-0 at home to both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

One of the biggest criticisms levelled at Ten Hag is the poor record of his signings.

Huge sums have been spent under the Dutchman, but the failures of the likes of Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat have been there for all to say.

Yorke is seriously unimpressed by United’s transfer record under Ten Hag and believes the club have effectively given up on being a title-chasing club.

“£600 million is a lot of money, but we’ve seen the players, and I think we’re just buying the players to help us finish fourth. I don’t think we’re buying players to win the league,” Yorke said (via DAZN).

“You’ve got to walk before you can run, but United are so far gone that the players they’re bringing in are not even starters for their national sides.

“We’re not playing to win the league, that’s gone out of our head. Investing in that type of player, you’re likely to finish fourth. There’s no aspiration at the club, because I haven’t heard United say in the last few years that they are aiming to win the league. If you’re not sending out that message, how would I think we’re going to win? When the top four is all I hear coming out of the club, as a player, that’s what I’m thinking is the target.

“It’s where we are as a club, and it’s baffling just how far we’ve fallen, but the players are simply nowhere near as good as they’re making out.

“We’re behind the tier of the highest standard. We’re not going for the very best players. When you’re bringing them in, what are you expecting, to win the league? Because you won’t. Ten Hag only seems to buy players that only he knows, not bought anyone surprising.”

