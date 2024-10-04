Newcastle winger with 60m release clause set for imminent exit in January

A general view of the club badge on the side of the West Stand during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on May 11, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United continue to go from strength to strength under the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s ownership and Eddie Howe’s guidance, and in order to improve, players such as Miguel Almiron will unfortunately, and inevitably, fall by the wayside.

The 30-year-old Paraguayan has been a fine servant for the Magpies, but the fact remains that he has only scored five goals in all competitions over the past two seasons according to transfermarkt.

That just simply isn’t good enough for a club of Newcastle’s standing.

Miguel Almiron is likely to leave Newcastle in the new year

Indeed, Newcastle were even offered the chance of a replacement for the player during the summer, which may have come as a result of Almiron looking to move to Charlotte FC before a deal collapsed.

It would seem, in fact, that MLS is still a potential destination for the wide man.

“I can confirm guys that, yes, there was MLS interest in Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron last summer. Saudi clubs also appreciate him but didn’t send any bid,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Negotiations could follow in January, but for now there are no talks ongoing as it’s still October, too early.

“I’d keep the doors open to Almiron’s exit in January based on proposals received because he’s not an untouchable player at Newcastle.”

Capology note that the player has a release clause of £60m, with a contract that runs until 2026.

Given that Almiron would be able to talk to other clubs about a free transfer at the end of next year, with a view to a move in summer 2026, Newcastle will surely be keen to offload him in January – even if that means they have to take a financial hit to get him off the wage bill.

There’s plenty of water to pass under the bridge between now and then in any event, so the player just needs to keep his head down and work hard.