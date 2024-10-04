(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s a new Pharoah in town and Liverpool could be the club to secure his signature, if they so wish.

Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, though it’s understood that he won’t be for sale until the next summer transfer window.

Christian Falk now notes that West Ham would be a ‘perfect club’ for the Egyptian international. However, the Liverpool-linked attacker is understood to be dreaming of a move to a top outfit like the Reds and Arsenal.

“West Ham are in need of a young striker and, in the end, their ability to sign Omar Marmoush will come down to a question of money. Frankfurt are not prepared to sell the player in January, however, and have set a €40-50m price tag for the next summer window,” the BILD reporter told CaughtOffside.

“Smaller clubs like Nottingham Forest (who unsuccessfully bid €30m this summer) and Fulham, who did hold interest in the player in the prior window, were ultimately not considered viable options for Marmoush to leave Frankfurt behind. That said, West Ham would have a chance next summer. Though, it shouldn’t go unsaid that Marmoush still dreams of playing for top Premier League clubs like Liverpool or Arsenal.

“I don’t think, at the moment, he’s a striker made for the big six in England, but West Ham would be a perfect club for him. Meanwhile, he’s performing very well in Germany and tops the Bundesliga scoring chart ahead of Harry Kane.”

The Bundesliga forward has enjoyed a tremendous 2024/25 campaign so far, registering 12 goal contributions in eight games (across all competitions). His tally of six German top-flight goals sees him top the scorers chart ahead of Harry Kane (5).

Is Omar Marmoush a Mo Salah successor for Liverpool?

Can any footballer across the globe seriously consider themselves a potential successor to Mo Salah’s throne?

Liverpool’s “Egyptian King” is without question one of the greatest talents both Anfield and the Premier League at large have ever seen.

The 32-year-old has broken countless records in his time on the red half of Merseyside. To put things into perspective, the No.11 sits in 10th place on the all-time top goalscorers list in the Premier League. Only 17 more goals in the English top-flight will see him leapfrog Jermain Defoe, Robbie Fowler, Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard — far from poor company.

In Omar Marmoush, it’s difficult to draw many parallels beyond the fact the pair share a nationality and an eye for goal.

The 25-year-old operates primarily as a centre-forward, though is capable of (and has featured) playing across the entire forward line.

As a right-footed attacker, however, he wouldn’t tick the box as a “natural” Salah successor. Certainly, one might reasonably expect Liverpool’s recruitment team will look for an option that mirrors the Egyptian more closely.

Inevitably, of course, comparisons will increase in ferocity if the goals keep pouring in for Marmoush throughout the 2024/25 campaign. Regardless, it would be unwise for the Merseysiders to consider the Frankfurt star an ideal successor for their talismanic right-winger.