Pundit makes Erik ten Hag sack prediction after 3-3 draw against Porto in Europa League

Erik ten Hag just cannot make it work at Manchester United.

His team is struggling big time in the Premier League and the Europa League this season.

Despite being backed financially by the club to make new signings in the summer transfer window, the Dutch manager has still failed to inspire his players to perform and get the best out of them.

The Man United hierarchy provided the manager the signings that he needed this summer but none of them have worked so far.

They made five signings in the summer to strengthen the attack, midfield and defense but it feels like there is no improvement in the team from last season that finished eighth in the league.

Defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League is now followed by another poor result in the Europa League.

A 2-0 lead away to Porto was surrendered with the hosts winning 3-2 at one stage. A late goal from Harry Maguire salvaged a point, and perhaps some more time for the Man United manager.

talkSPORT pundit Jermaine Pennant has claimed that Ten Hag is one the brink of getting sacked and a defeat against Aston Villa at the weekend will decide that.

He said: “I am going to call him One Hag because he has got one life left. He is not Ten Hag anymore, he is One Hag. One Hag with one life left”.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side are coming right after beating Bayern Munich in the Champions League, something Ten Hag’s Man United team can only dream of right now.

Erik ten Hag edging closer to Man United exit?

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the league and it feels like a defeat against Villa will seal Ten Hag’s fate.

He is on borrowed time at the moment and it is difficult to see him turnaround the tough situation he is facing at Old Trafford.

This is his third season in charge of the club and Ten Hag is still asking for more time to make an impact.

The manager has called his team a work in progress despite getting time and backing by the club while managers like Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot have already worked wonders at their clubs in a matter of few months.