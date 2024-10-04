Emirates Stadium (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Although he could now be considered behind the likes of Declan Rice in the Arsenal pecking order, Thomas Partey still provides a vital service to the Gunners and Mikel Arteta.

So much so in fact, that the club have something of a dilemma with regard to the midfielder.

With the more successful clubs playing so many games these days, it’s important that the entirety of the squad is available as required.

Thomas Partey remains an Arsenal player… for now

That would, of course, make Partey attractive to other clubs too, particularly those that might be a little lighter in central midfield.

Although the Ghanaian has been linked with a move away from the North London giants before now, Fabrizio Romano believes it would be at least next summer, if at all, before he looks to pastures new.

“Another player I expect to stay at his club at least until the end of the season is Thomas Partey,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“There are no movements planned for January

“For the summer, we will see; no decision has been made yet on his contract situation, but I’m not aware of any contact with Atletico or Barca for the January window.”

By next summer, Partey will be 32 years of age, and the Gunners may then consider that the time is right to move him on.

Were they to consider keeping him, it’s highly likely that any deal wouldn’t be as lucrative or as long as previous contracts, and that could steer him towards the Saudi Pro League.

Indeed, TeamTalk suggest that a summer move to Saudi is the most likely scenario for Partey at this point.

That would at least give him the chance to be part of a Gunners squad going all out for the Premier League title, and could be the perfect sign off for him if achieved.