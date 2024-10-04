Ange Postecoglou provides bitter-sweet Spurs injury update ahead of Brighton

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Ange Postecoglou has delivered some good and bad injury news ahead of Spurs’ clash against Brighton.

The Lilywhites will travel to the south coast for an important league match against the Seagulls later this weekend.

The sides sit eighth and ninth in the table, respectively, so all is to play for when they meet on Sunday.

Spurs injury news: Ange Postecoglou hopeful over Destiny Udogie return

And Spurs, who come into Sunday’s matchup on a five-game unbeaten run, are set to welcome Destiny Udogie back from his recent injury setback.

The Italian full-back was forced off at halftime during Spurs’ 3-0 win over Manchester United last time out but Postecoglou is hopeful he can return to face Brighton.

“Destiny we think will be OK, he’s got to get through training today and tomorrow,” he told reporters.

Son Heung-min unlikely to feature though

However, going on to discuss Son Heung-min after the South Korean was substituted against Qarabag last month following a hamstring-related injury, Postecoglou admitted he the 32-year-old may need to wait until after the upcoming international break to make his return.

“Sonny unlikely, he’s pushing hard but I don’t think the turnaround will be quick enough,” the Aussie added.

Sunday’s match at the Amex Stadium is set to kick-off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.