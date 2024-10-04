Two West Ham men on verge of being offloaded by David Sullivan

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

When Tim Steidten started hoovering up new signings for West Ham like a kid in a sweet shop, there were always going to be questions if things didn’t work out.

Surely no one could’ve foreseen just how badly things would go, however, when the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez were being signed.

We are where we are as they say, and first-team coach, Julen Lopetegui, only has a few games to save his job it seems.

That could be as much to do with the West Ham players being surprised by his decisions as anything else.

Clearly, things need to improve quickly, because if they don’t it appears that it won’t just be the Spaniard that falls on his sword.

According to Football Insider, Steidten could be out on his ear too.

“We discussed this before the start of the season,” former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, said on the outlet’s Inside Track podcast.

“Lopetegui was always going to be in the crosshairs, and he had to start well.

“Tim Steidten, it was always said that he and David Moyes had a big fight – and it seems he won that battle. Whether that’s true or not, I don’t know, I’m going on gossip.

“With Steidten also being responsible for picking Lopetegui, and also potentially giving Moyes a hard time – certainly, he will be the one people are looking at.

“I think both are in danger. West Ham have got to turn this around quickly. I’ve looked at their fixtures, and in the next five games they have to find a break.

“The manager and sporting director have got what they have asked for to a great degree, and they’ve got to deliver.

“We all know in football that if you don’t deliver, we know the answer. At Christmas if things aren’t turned around, both of them should be looking at their resumes.”

After the way in which David Moyes’ tenure came to an end, particularly given that he’d brought major silverware to the club for the first time in over 40 years, supporters would’ve rightly expected an immediate and significant improvement on the pitch.

The Hammers are far from that at present, so if David Sullivan does decide to wield the axe, could anyone blame him?