Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images, Cameron Smith/Getty Images and Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ben Chilwell will move in January but Josh Acheampong is staying at Chelsea

It’s too early to comment on where Ben Chilwell will end up next. This is gonna be a topic for December because now it’s still quiet.

Chilwell is training at the best level possible to help Chelsea and to be as professional as usual. There are no contacts ongoing with any club yet, but the plan is for Chelsea to sell/offload Chilwell in January, that’s true.

Staying with the Blues, there’s no “situation” at all with Josh Acheampong.

He’s a Chelsea player, considered part of the project and an important talent, and he’s also really appreciated by Enzo Maresca and his staff.

No story, no talks with Newcastle or any other club, nothing.

Acheampong is one of the players trusted by Chelsea and there are no movements ongoing.

Thomas Partey expected to remain at Arsenal

Another player I expect to stay at his club at least until the end of the season is Thomas Partey.

There are no movements planned for January

For the summer, we will see; no decision has been made yet on his contract situation, but I’m not aware of any contact with Atletico or Barca for the January window.

Villa’s whole structure benefits Unai Emery

Unai Emery is a fantastic coach, but it’s the entire structure that has helped Villa get where they are now.

Monchi as director, his right hand Damia Vidagany… they’re supporting Emery’s ideas in the best way possible.

So you’ve a top coach, a board doing an excellent job, and this is the secret. How coordinated they are, how good the structure is…

They really trust each other.

Nothing in Frenkie de Jong to United/Chelsea rumours

There are no movements expected in January for Frenkie de Jong despite contractual rumours in the Spanish media, it’s completely quiet. There’s nothing in it.

He’s still very happy at Barcelona and fully focused on recovering his best form after the injury.

All the rest – Chelsea, Man United – is just speculation, nothing else. I repeat, no transfer movements around de Jong.

Gleison Bremer is out for the season but Juve won’t replace him until January

It’s a sad day for Juventus.

Although it was an amazing night for them in the Champions League against Leipzig, there was a very serious injury to Gleison Bremer.

A torn ACL and meniscus means that the season is over for a fantastic player.

He will be back stronger I’m sure, but for Juventus it means some kind of emergency option for the centre-back position.

Obviously they have Gati and Kalulu and they can maybe adapt Danilo, but they need one more centre-back.

There were rumours about Sergio Ramos, because he’s probably the biggest name on the free agents market available right now.

What I can tell you is that the current position of Juventus is to not go and sign any centre-backs.

No contacts are taking place yet, Juventus will take their time, it happened not even 20 hours ago… no rush, no panic.

So, despite the stories surrounding Ramos and any other centre-backs, Juventus will consider entering the market in January but not before.

They will discuss options with Motta and pick the best one.

Nico Paz continues to shine and Real Madrid hold all the aces for his future

Nico Paz has been called up for the first time for the Argentinian national team.

Lionel Scaloni, the head coach of Argentina, was monitoring him, and he also had a direct call with Cesc Fabregas who spoke really highly of the former Real Madrid player.

He’s doing fantastic this season at Como in Serie A. Goals, assists… one of the best talents we can see in the league at this moment.

However, Real Madrid have included two clauses into the contract with Como; one is a 50% sell-on clause in case of a future move, with the other being a buyback clause as internally at Real Madrid they believe that Nico Paz is too important for the future of the club.

At Real Madrid of course they have many fantastic players, so there was no space for Nico Paz, but the club only accepted his sale on those conditions, and they remain in control of his destiny.

Let’s see how this situation will develop.

Jhon Duran was really, really close to Chelsea last summer

Jhon Duran is one of the best young strikers in Europe in this moment, but he’s almost never starting for Aston Villa.

Every time he enters the pitch he’s making an impact, scoring impressive goals and what he’s doing is fantastic.

Against Bayern he scored the winner on an historical night for Aston Villa, but Jhon Duran was actually really, really, really close to becoming a new Chelsea player at some point over the summer transfer window.

It was before the beginning of the Euros. In that moment, early June, Chelsea and Aston Villa almost agreed on every part of the deal, which included Conor Gallagher.

He was a priority target for Unai Emery and for Aston Villa but the real issue in this story was Conor Gallagher rejected the move. Particularly because of the timing as he wanted to represent England.

The deal collapsed, but Jhon Duran was a really strong candidate for Chelsea.

Let me also say credits to Villa, because when West Ham and other clubs wanted to sign the player, the club always said £50 million pounds or nothing.

They rejected several approaches, several proposals for £42m plus an academy player, £42m plus a sell on clause… several proposals from other clubs, but Villa decided to keep Durán.

Not an easy decision to make because there was important money on the table for a player who is not a regular.

Real Madrid still attentive to Trent

And then guys today, after many rumours from Spain, I keep receiving many of your questions on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In Spain we heard about supposed contacts with Real Madrid but let me tell you that the situation has not changed.

Real Madrid maintain their interest in Trent’s situation and what I’m told is that, as of today, they are not negotiating with him. They are not discussing terms of contracts, not discussing salary and not discussing the project.

So we are not at the advanced or concrete stages of the story.

The interest of Real Madrid is something I’ve been mentioning to you for months, since March, and that interest is still there. They appreciate the player and they are always super attentive to top players in general, especially if they are out of contract.

Liverpool are the priority though, they are talking to Trent and are going to have more conversations with him, so let’s see what’s going to happen.