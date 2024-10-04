(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are off to a great start this season and Unai Emery has continued his fine work from last season.

The Midlands club are comfortable sitting in 5th position in the league and their two wins from two games in the Champions League have given them a brilliant start to their life back in Europe’s elite competition.

Their latest win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League has given their rivals a message that they can beat any team on their day and should not be taken lightly.

The star performer for Villa this season has been striker Jhon Duran, who was heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Duran has scored in the Premier League, Champions League and the Carabao Cup this season, showing his stunning form for Emery’s team.

The attacker has impressed Emery at the club this season, with particularly one aspect of the player catching Emery’s attention.

According to TBR Football, Emery is impressed with the striker’s work rate and intensity in training.

Not only his goals but also his attitude in training has won the heart of the Villa manager.

Despite not getting a starting role at the club, Duran has stayed positive and still performed well whenever he has been given the opportunity.

Aston Villa want to keep Jhon Duran at the club

The club have no intention of selling the player now after his brilliant form this season.

Chelsea still hold an interest in the services of the Villa attacker but Emery’s side, who are currently 6th in the Champions League standings ahead of Manchester and Arsenal, are not thinking about letting their star player leave the club.

There were questions about Duran in the summer, whether he would be happy with a substitute role, but the attacker has answered all those critics in the best possible manner, by scoring goals on the pitch and giving his all in training.