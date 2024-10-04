Three key Leeds players facing punishment by EFL

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been ticking along nicely in the Championship this season, but they face a potential situation if Willy Gnonto and two of his team-mates allow their tempers to get the better of them.

The all whites currently find themselves on eighth place in the table, three points behind leaders Sunderland who they play on Friday evening at the Stadium of Light.

Willy Gnonto has to keep his nose clean until Dec 7

That match is sure to be one where no quarter will be asked or given by either side, and there are bound to be a few hearty challenges flying in.

It’s the last match before the international break so all of the players taking part in the game from either side can leave everything out on the pitch, knowing they have a decent break before their next match against Sheffield United in a fortnight.

An incredible amount of injuries has befallen the Elland Road outfit, and that’s led manager, Daniel Farke, to hint at possible free transfers over the coming days.

Definitely out for the time being are Max Wober, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu and Manor Solomon according to Leeds Live, with Ilia Gruev requiring a knee scan that’s likely to see him unavailable for selection.

Injuries aren’t Farke’s only concern either.

The outlet also note that Gnonto, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rodon are all on three yellow cards, meaning that they are just two more away from a ban.

All three players therefore have to keep their noses clean until the fixture against Derby on December 7 to avoid causing Farke even more headaches.

It may be that Farke again has to consider throwing in untested youngsters in order to alleviate the situation, because desperate times often call for desperate measures.

For now, all that’s likely to be on everyone’s mind is to get three points against the Black Cats.