Ross County v Celtic – Don Cowie rubbishes free hit theory

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie looks towards Rangers manager Philippe Clement as the final whistle sounds. Clement did not shake hands with Cowie at full-time Photo Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Ross County manager Don Cowie will be looking to complete his own Glasgow double in Dingwall in the Sunday midday kick-off.

Back in August, Cowie became the first Ross County boss in the club’s unbroken ever to inflict a defeat on Rangers – new or old – and it was costly for Philippe Clement’s title chances.

The Belgian ungraciously declined the opportunity to shake hands with Cowie that afternoon as the Scottish Premiership title race swung in Celtic’s favour. Over the years Ross County has had a good few league wins over Celtic, but not with Brendan Rodgers as manager.

Admittedly Celtic have played the Highland side more often as theRangers after the old club was liquidated, started again in the fourth tier of Scottish football.

Celtic’s perfect domestic record

Celtic will take the field in Dingwall with a perfect domestic record so far this season, having won all league and cup matches with Kasper Schmeichel yet to pick the ball out of the net in the Scottish Premiership.

The Great Dane got plenty of practice on Tuesday night at the Westfalenstadion where Dortmund hit Celtic for seven. That result perhaps gives Ross County some grounds for optimism as Celtic could be shaken by the experience. Add in the travel and the sheer effort in trying to go toe-to-toe with last season’s Champions League finalists and Celtic could be more vulnerable than perhaps Cowie could have hoped for.

The free hit for Ross County theory

For many pundits north of the border it’s seen as a free hit for County. Nothing is expected from them and they can play with a freedom against an opponent still on the ropes after their traumatic night in the Rhineland. That’s a theory that Cowie himself is quick to dismiss.

“There’s no such thing as a free hit,” the Ross County boss said, with the Highland club’s official website. “We understand it’s a challenge. They’ve been in excellent form domestically and in Europe, bar Tuesday. But it’s a challenge we need to embrace and look forward to.

“They’ve scored a lot of goals and they’ve not been breached in terms of conceding a goal in the league but we always believe we can hurt the opposition we play against and score goals. That’s the opportunity that comes to us on Sunday.

“I think your mindset has to change when you come against a team like Celtic.

Celtic FC – threats all over the pitch

“They’ve got threats all over the pitch, they’ve got a clear identity in the way they play, they’re all in sync in terms of their movement, so you have to have top concentration levels.

“You might think you’ve nullified something within their team but there will be another aspect that they’re also very good at. It’s a real challenge but it’s one you’ve got to enjoy and embrace.”

Scottish Premiership – Ross County v Celtic kicks off at midday and is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. It’s also live on Celtic TV for subscribers based outside of Britain and Ireland.