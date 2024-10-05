Liverpool suffer major injury setback after key player forced off at Selhurst Park with pulled hamstring

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Alisson has been forced off for Liverpool against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool hoped to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, and a first-half goal from Diogo Jota gave them a great chance of doing just that.

The Portugal international reacted first to a drilled cross from teammate Cody Gakpo, who started on the left wing. Jota’s quick-fire strike left opposition goalkeeper Dean Henderson with no chance.

And going on to hold on for the victory, the Reds’ narrow 1-0 away win ensures they remain ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal in the table.

Liverpool injury news: Alisson pulls hamstring against Crystal Palace

The side’s afternoon was marred after Alisson picked up an unfortunate and potentially significant injury, though.

The Brazilian keeper cleared his lines around the 75-minute mark and immediately went down clutching his hamstring.

The 32-year-old was replaced by Czech Republic international and debutant Vitezslav Jaros after Caoimhin Kelleher failed to make Arne Slot’s matchday squad due to illness.

Although fans’ preference would’ve been for Alisson to stay on the pitch, Jaros became an instant hit after he made a crucial save in the closing minutes in a one-on-one situation against Eberechi Eze.

As for Alisson, Slot will be asked about the severity of the keeper’s injury with fans hoping he won’t be out for too long.