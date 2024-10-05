“You wonder if he can continue” – Arne Slot explains why 23-year-old was left out Liverpool team

Liverpool travel to South London on Saturday afternoon to face a struggling Crystal Palace side and ahead of the clash, Arne Slot has explained why he has left Dominik Szoboszlai out of his starting 11.

The Dutch coach’s midfield three so far this season has been very settled with the former Feyenoord boss opting for the Hungarian alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

Szoboszlai has started in all of Liverpool’s opening six Premier League matches but for the Crystal Palace clash on Saturday, Curtis Jones has taken the 23-year-old’s place.

Many Liverpool fans would have been wondering why Slot chose to do this as the former RB Leipzig star’s end product has been called into question lately.

The Hungary international has produced only one goal and two assists across the eight matches he has featured in this season, which follows on from the three goals and two assists across the 33 Premier League games he played in during the 2023/24 campaign.

This is a poor return for a player with the creative ability of Szoboszlai but Slot has confirmed that the 23-year-old has not been left out as a result of this.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot confirms that Dominik Szoboszlai is being rested

Speaking to TNT Sports, Slot stated ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Crystal Palace that Szoboszlai is being rested, while it also provides the Dutch coach to give Jones some minutes ahead of an international period where the 23-year-old will not feature.

“Curtis every time when he has come in does well. It is a good moment for Curtis to start, also because he is not going to go for international games so it is good for him to have a game as well,” Slot said.

“He has done very good when he has come in and Dom [Szoboszlai] is putting so, so much effort in his pressing, you wonder if he can continue doing this every three days and I think it is good for us to have more than only three midfielders. So let’s see today how Curtis is doing.”