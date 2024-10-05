Arteta’s ok to signing of Lamine Yamal team-mate who scored in Young Boys win

Lamine Yamal celebrates a goal for Barcelona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Anyone who has followed the career trajectory of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal can’t have failed to be impressed.

Still just 17 years of age, the wide man has broken records consistently since making his debut for the Catalan giants as their youngest player ever at 15 years, nine months and 16 days (CNN).

Those records include being the youngest starter, youngest to 50 appearances, youngest to debut for Spain as well as being the youngest Spanish star to appear at and score at a European Championship.

Arsenal could sign youngster who has played alongside Lamine Yamal

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta is clearly a fan of young players with Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly featuring for the Gunners of late. The Spaniard has also been impressed by the latter.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, there is talk that Arteta has given the ok to Arsenal signing a team-mate of Lamine Yamal’s from their Cadet A days.

Arnau Pradas scored in the UEFA Youth League game during the week against Young Boys, and is apparently recapturing the form that looked to have escaped him over the past few months.

The 18-year-old is believed to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, and his potential capture might in some way mirror that of Cesc Fabregas.

If Pradas could come anywhere close to having the career in North London that Fabregas did, Arteta and the Arsenal board will be cock-a-hoop.

Barcelona surely wouldn’t let lightning strike twice, however, particularly as it’s understood that the club believe Pradas to be another gem of a player.

Hansi Flick has followed Xavi’s lead since taking over the Barcelona hot-seat and has been keen to allow Barca’s young players to express themselves in the first team.

There may yet be a pathway for Arnau Pradas to link back up with Lamine Yamal in the first team, but if that doesn’t soon come to fruition, no one could blame the player or his representatives from considering their options.