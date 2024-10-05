Chelsea coaches “very worried” by signing’s lack of development

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

Chelsea’s first-team coaches are concerned by Kendry Paez’s lack of development.

The Blues signed the 17-year-old last summer following an impressive season which saw the youngster contribute to 12 goals from 32 appearances.

Agreeing to a deal worth a reported £17.3 million with Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, Chelsea are set to welcome the teenager to Stamford Bridge once he turns 18 next May.

Chelsea concerned by Kendry Paez performances

However, according to Football Insider, the Blues’ backroom staff are “very worried” ahead of the midfielder’s arrival after a series of underwhelming performances have raised the alarm.

Anxious over the midfielder’s performances, Chelsea’s coaches have been ‘scrutinising’ footage of the midfielder amid concerns he is not up to the standards the notoriously unforgiving Premier League demands.

Given the number of players Chelsea have registered, especially in the central midfield role, it would be more surprising if Paez went straight into Enzo Maresca’s first team once he arrives.

The likeliest outcome for the young South American next season will be to go out on loan, perhaps in England, and gain some much-needed experience.