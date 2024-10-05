“Absolutely disgraceful” Conor McGregor suffers embarrassing fall from grace at Arsenal

Conor McGregor. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

He still sees himself as cock of the walk but the reality is that Conor McGregor’s career is fading fast, and this was never better evidenced than at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium during the week.

Pictures and footage emerged of the cage fighter on the pitch after the Gunners victory over Paris Saint-Germain, which showed him play fighting with Bukayo Saka at one stage.

Declan Rice, Conor McGregor, and Bukayo Saka celebrating after Arsenal’s dominant victory over PSG at the Emirates. Conor couldn’t resist giving Saka a sample of the UFC … but Bukayo skillfully defended the takedown attempt ???? pic.twitter.com/3Co5kwZ9X4 — Oh So Super ?? (@OhSoSuper) October 3, 2024

McGregor also took the opportunity via his Instagram account to promote his various brands, with one picture showing him having taken alcohol out onto the pitch.

The entire scenario, played out in front of empty stands, just appeared to be another desperate attempt for publicity from an athlete that’s fading fast but who still wants to stay relevant.

Somewhat embarrassingly for the Irishman, he was asked to leave the pitch according to the Irish Mirror, who also note that he wasn’t a guest of the club either but was believed to be there via a third party.

Conor McGregor has embarrassed himself once more

The outlet understand that he made his own way onto the pitch, further evidencing the behaviour of someone who clearly thinks that normal rules don’t apply to him.

It’s not the first time he’s been accused of being out of line recently either, with Tanaiste Micheal Martin apparently suggesting that some of McGregor’s recent social media comments – in relation to rioting in Dublin – were ”absolutely disgraceful.”

Although McGregor only seemed to be play fighting with Saka, one false move might’ve seen Arsenal’s star boy pick up another injury.

Had something initially so innocuous escalated to that level, Arsenal would undoubtedly have needed to review their security protocols.

Luckily for all concerned, the only harm that appears to have been done is to McGregor’s massive ego.

Chelsea’s John Terry used to be out on his own in terms of making embarrassing gaffes, but McGregor is certainly giving the centre-back a run for his money in the cringe stakes.