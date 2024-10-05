Crystal Palace vs Liverpool confirmed team news: Arne Slot drops Dominik Szoboszlai

Crystal Palace host Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon with the two teams arriving into the clash in contrasting form.

There was excitement and expectations from Crystal Palace fans heading into the 2024/25 campaign given their end to the previous season under Oliver Glasner as the Eagles proved to be one of the best teams in the Premier League.

However, that form has evaporated at the start of the current season as Palace currently sit 18th in the Premier League with zero wins from their opening six matches.

The South London club saw a 1-0 lead slip away to lose 2-1 to Everton last time out and Glasner has the unenviable task of welcoming table-toppers Liverpool to town on Saturday afternoon with the Austrian coach needing a result.

The Eagles boss has made two changes from the Everton defeat with Daichi Kamada and Jean-Philippe Mateta coming out for Trevoh Chalobah and Ismaila Sarr.

Crystal Palace starting 11

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside clubs’ opening part to the current season has been the total opposite to Saturday’s opponents as Arne Slot’s men currently sit top of the Premier League with five wins from six matches, while also securing victories in the Champions League and EFL Cup.

The Dutch coach could not have asked for a better start and his team’s confidence will be up ahead of travelling to an always noisy Selhurst Park.

The Reds have not been at their best so far this season which will offer Crystal Palace some hope, however, the Premier League giants have been finding ways to win regardless, which is often attributed to championship-winning teams.

Liverpool were in Champions League action mid-week and secured a 2-0 win over Bologna at Anfield.

Slot has made four changes from that clash for the trip to Crystal Palace with Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez being replaced in the starting 11 by Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool starting 11