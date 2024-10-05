Doubts appearing around 2023 Liverpool signing as Reds keen on England international

Doubt seems to be creeping in around Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool as the Reds are believed to be keen on signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze to take over the 23-year-old’s role in Arne Slot’s team.

The Hungary international was brought to Anfied last summer as part of a £60m deal with RB Leipzig and given all the midfielder’s talent, the player has been underwhelming on Merseyside so far.

Szoboszlai started his Liverpool career off impressively but his impact on the team dwindled as the 2023/24 campaign went on with the creative talent only producing three goals and two assists across the 33 Premier League games he featured in.

Harvey Elliott created more during Liverpool’s final three games of the season as the 21-year-old produced three assists, which shows the lack of impact the Hungarian was making.

The opening phase of Arne Slot’s reign at Anfield has seen improvement from Szoboszlai but the 23-year-old’s end product still needs major work as the former Leipzig star is very wasteful in the final third of the pitch.

A new report hints that doubt is creeping in at Liverpool around the midfielder’s ability to be a top creative talent as the Merseyside club are believed to be keen on bringing in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Is Dominik Szoboszlai’s Liverpool future under threat?

Liverpool view Eze as a better creative option as the people at the Merseyside club have not been impressed by Szoboszlai’s end product, reports Football Insider.

Only two of Liverpool’s 23 goals across all competitions this season have come from midfield and that is something Arne Slot wants to improve going forward. Eze can provide this and showed it last season as the England international produced 11 goals and four assists across 27 Premier League matches.

Crystal Palace have started the current term poorly and yet, Eze has touched the ball 383 times, while creating 12 open-play chances and winning 14 fouls. Szoboszlai isn’t far behind the 26-year-old in terms of chances created with 11, but he pales in comparison regarding almost every other attacking metric, despite playing for a much better side.

Eze would be a great addition to any of the Premier League’s “Big Six” sides and the acquisition of the Englishman in 2025 could see Liverpool become an even bigger creative threat.