Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of Eberechi Eze and hopes Spurs will agree to trigger his release clause next summer.

The 26-year-old midfielder is one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated playmakers. Strong, quick and technically gifted, the England international has continually been linked with a high-profile transfer.

Despite being on Manchester City’s radar, a move away from Selhurst Park has yet to materialise for the London-born creator. Spurs could be the club to change that though.

Eberechi Eze on Spurs’ radar

Postecoglou hopes to add another attacker to his options and, according to TEAMtalk, believes Palace’s number 10 is the ideal player to link up with Son Heung-min, James Maddison and the in-form Brennan Johnson.

Oliver Glasner has already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich and won’t want to lose Eze too but the Austrian won’t have much control over the forward’s future.

Eze’s most recent contract agreement includes a £68 million release clause that activates at the end of the season, and should Spurs trigger it, would see the 26-year-old surpass Dominic Solanke (£65 million from Bournemouth) as the club’s record-signing.

During his four years with the Eagles, Eze, who has three years left on his £100,000-per week deal, has scored 29 goals and registered 18 assists in 132 games in all competitions.