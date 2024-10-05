Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Pascal Struijk has attempted to explain Illan Meslier’s jaw-dropping stoppage time error that gifted Sunderland a 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Friday night.

The Whites came from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead at the Stadium of Light, still leading the match in the seventh minute of added time.

But then disaster struck as Meslier bizarrely allowed the ball to bounce past him and into the back of the net, with Junior Firpo credited with an own goal as a result.

Consequently, Leeds are fifth in the Championship table while Sunderland hold onto top spot.

Struijk defends Illan Meslier after bizarre mistake

Meslier understandably looked baffled and gutted after the howler, which cost his side what could be two vital points in the battle for Premier League promotion. The 24-year-old was also seen pointing at the pitch.

Leeds captain Struijk has defended his goalkeeper, insisting there appeared to be a ‘dent’ where the ball bounced.

Struijk also backed Meslier to come up big for Leeds again in the future.

“Of course he is disappointed, he knows that these things happen in football, unfortunately,” Struijk said of his French teammate (via Leeds United News).

“I’ve looked at the pitch there, there is a massive dent there and I have a better chance of winning the lottery than it goes in a hole and then bounces to his right but we all know what a great keeper Illan is.

“He will save us, for sure, a couple of games in he will make outstanding saves.] Of course, it’s a reason now to be a little bit disappointed but throughout the season he will make plenty of saves.”

