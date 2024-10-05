BBC pundit Jon Newsome claims Brenden Aaronson should be blamed for Leeds United draw against Sunderland last night at Stadium of Light.

Leeds were stunned in the dying minutes after Illan Meslier howler gifted Sunderland a goal, but few minutes before the USMNT player missed a golden chance to seal the win for Leeds.

The 23-year-old had plenty of space to hit the target but decided for a low shot which was blocked by the defender.

Newsome said: “You look at the game back in it’s entirety, and you even look at the second half, the chance that Brenden Aaronson had towards the end, to me it’s a pass. Just pass it into the goal or lay Willy Gnonto in.

“Little things like that where I feel we have to be more clinical. If Leeds are going to get automatic promotion this season, when they are on top, they’re dominating the game and creating chances, they have to be more clinical at the top end of the pitch.”