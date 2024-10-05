(Video) Clinical Kai Havertz cancels out Cameron Archer’s opener just three-minutes later

Arsenal FC Southampton FC
Posted by

How does the song go? — £60 million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again.

The German has once again lived up to the chant the Arsenal fans have given him.

The former Chelsea playmaker has dragged the Gunners back onto level terms against Southampton.

Kai Havertz cancels Southampton’s opener out

Saints forward Cameron Archer, who was subbed on for Ross Stewart after 27 minutes, fired Russell Martin’s side into an unlikely lead.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool suffer major injury setback after key player forced off at Selhurst Park with pulled hamstring
Video: “How’s he missed it” – Liverpool’s Diogo Jota shocks commentator with close-range miss
Journalist spots “odd trend” within opening minutes of Liverpool games this season

However, hitting back almost instantly, the Gunners, thanks to a clinical run and strike from Havertz, are back in the game at 1-1 and favourites to go on to take all three points.

Havertz’s 58th-minute equaliser today is his fourth in the Premier League this season and 20th as an Arsenal player.

Pictures: S Premier Live

More Stories Kai Havertz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.