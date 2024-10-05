Exclusive: Liverpool ace soon to be out of contract is already in discussions with new club

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The next few months are going to be vital for Arne Slot and Liverpool, as not only do they need to keep winning on the pitch, but they need to sort the contract situations for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arguably three of the Reds best players, the make up of the side would look markedly different whether one or all three moved on at the end of the season.

Trent’s passing, van Dijk’s quality of defending and Salah’s goals have all been influential in the success that Liverpool had during the Jurgen Klopp era, so the board of the club need to play this situation just right if they wish to retain their star men.

Mo Salah’s representatives already discussing move away from Liverpool

They’ll not be happy to know that one of the trio’s representatives are already in discussions regarding a move away.

CaughtOffside sources understand that Saudi Pro League giants, Al-Ahli, are engaged in discussions at present, with the aim of securing the Egyptian forward’s signature.

Whilst it’s also understood that Salah’s priority remains to stay at Liverpool, sources have advanced that, importantly, he has refused to rule out a potential transfer to the Emirates.

Furthermore, Al-Ahli are also closely monitoring Reds captain, van Dijk, and regardless of whether they’re able to secure Salah or not, they’re open to making a move for the Dutch defender.

Sources note that the plan is to offer both players a three-year contract with the option of another year, should both parties be happy with the arrangement.

Should their current negotiations with Liverpool fall through, it’s been said that both players are prepared to seriously consider a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

It’s also worth noting that Saudi sides Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad also continue to be linked with Salah, indicating a growing interest in bringing another ‘poster boy’ to the league.

TeamTalk also suggest that PSG are tracking the Egyptian King, potentially giving him the option to continue at a high level in Europe.