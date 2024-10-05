Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez receives big news regarding future ahead of international break

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has received major news ahead of the upcoming international break as Uruguay will have their striker available for their October games after his five-game ban was temporarily reduced.

The 25-year-old was handed the suspension by South America’s governing body CONMEBOL following the incidents that occurred during the 2024 Copa America this summer.

The footballer was involved in fights with Colombia fans following their Copa America semi-final clash with the Liverpool star spotted throwing punches at civilians in the stands. At the same time, he was also stopped from launching a chair at a set of Colombian supporters.

Nunez was one of five Uruguay stars suspended following the semi-final clash but AUF have learned that the striker’s ban has been reduced temporarily while the Superior Sports Court’s (CAS) decision on the overall suspension is pending

The former Benfica star has already served two games of his ban after missing his nation’s 2026 World Cup qualifying clashes against Paraguay and Venezuela.

According to Rodrigo Romano, Nunez is now available to play in Uruguay’s upcoming games in October against Peru and Ecuador, which is a major boost for the player and his coach Marcelo Bielsa.

CAS’s decision on the an as a whole will come soon enough and only then will Nunez find out if he has to serve the remaining three games of his suspension.

Darwin Nunez’s international return is a big boost for everyone

Nunez’s return to international football is a boost for everyone involved as Uruguay get one of their star players back, the 25-year-old gets to represent his country and Liverpool will be happy to see the striker receive minutes on the pitch.

The Uruguayan star has been in and out of Arne Slot‘s team so far this season, starting just three games out of the seven he has featured in.

The Dutch coach was happy to see players who were not starting for the Reds get minutes whilst away with their national team back in September and his outlook is likely to remain the same this time around, especially as he would like Nunez to find some sharpness.