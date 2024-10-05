Video: “How’s he missed it” – Liverpool’s Diogo Jota shocks commentator with close-range miss

Diogo Jota helped Liverpool take the lead in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon but the Portuguese star spurned the opportunity to score a brace after missing from close range.

The Reds dominated the Eagles during the opening 45 minutes of the match at Selhurst Park and went in front after just nine minutes when Jota latched onto a ball from Cody Gakpo.

Heading into the halftime break, it wouldn’t have been unjust if Arne Slot’s men began the second 45 minutes with a 2-0 advantage, however, Jota missed a great opportunity to do so.

Ryan Gravenberch picked out the forward in the Crystal Palace box and despite having time and space, the 27-year-old failed to connect with the ball properly.

TNT Sports commentator Darren Fletcher couldn’t believe the uncharacteristic action from the Liverpool star, which left him saying: “How’s he missed that.”

Jota has been in fine form for the Merseyside club this season and despite his easy miss, he has continued his run on Saturday afternoon.

Watch: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota misses from close range against Crystal Palace