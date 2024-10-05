Journalist spots “odd trend” within opening minutes of Liverpool games this season

Liverpool have made a fantastic start to the 2024/25 campaign under Arne Slot but one journalist has spotted an “odd trend” that has occurred during the opening minutes of some Reds matches this season.

The Merseyside club go head-to-head with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday and the Eagles made the perfect start to the game as Eddie Nketiah finished off a lovely move from the home side.

To the disappointment of the former Arsenal star and everyone associated with Palace, the goal was ruled out for offside, however, this was not the first time this has happened in a Liverpool game during the current campaign.

According to The Athletic’s Mark Carey, there has been an “odd trend this season of Liverpool conceding an offside goal in the opening minutes.”

The Nketiah disallowed goal follows strikes from Bournemouth and Bologna that didn’t count against the Merseyside club in recent games. The journalist admits that it might be a coincidence or it is down to the high defensive line Arne Slot wants his team to play with.

Crystal Palace almost took the lead against Liverpool 25 seconds into the match ? The goal was instantly ruled out for offside ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/lLHHAWhbnn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

Liverpool’s “odd trend” cannot continue in the aftermath of Crystal Palace

This trend is an unusual one for any team and it goes without saying that this cannot continue after Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Liverpool’s high line certainly plays a role in the trend and with the goals being chalked off for offside, this is what the line is intended to do. However, Slot’s team will get caught again in future and it won’t be ruled out.

This would leave the Reds trailing and chasing a game from the early stages, therefore, Slot needs to make sure this trend comes to an end soon.