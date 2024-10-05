Liverpool’s Premier League hopes to be boosted by 21-year-old’s return after international break

Liverpool’s impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign could receive a further boost after the international break as Arne Slot is expected to see Harvey Elliott return to his squad.

The midfielder has missed the Reds’ last six matches with a fractured foot which was suffered while away with the England Under-21 squad during the September international break.

The 21-year-old was given a timeframe of six weeks to recover from his issue, meaning he could be involved when Liverpool return to action after the next international period. According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club are targeting their match with Chelsea at Anfield on October 20 as a potential date for the midfielder to return.

Speaking about Elliott’s injury last month, Slot told the press via the Liverpool Echo: “Harvey is of course a big disappointment for him but also for us.

“If he had stayed fit he would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures, but now it gives a chance to someone else.”

The Dutch coach will be delighted to have Elliott back given his importance to Liverpool and the Reds should see the best of the 21-year-old as the player will be very keen to impress his new coach having missed out on crucial time over the last few weeks.

Harvey Elliott’s return is a big boost for Liverpool

Elliott’s start to the 2024/25 campaign will be a major disappointment for the Englishman given the way he ended the previous season.

The midfielder was a key player for Jurgen Klopp and ended the German’s time at Anfield as a starter. The 21-year-old produced a goal and three assists in the Reds’ last three games of the 2023/24 campaign and would have been hoping to have taken that form into the current term.

The Englishman should be highly motivated upon his comeback and as a result, fans of the Reds should see the best out of the talented youngster.