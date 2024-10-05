Surprise Premier League club ‘preparing significant offer’ for Mason Greenwood

Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images.

Mason Greenwood has a surprising team tracking him ahead of a possible summer transfer.

Ending 12 years with Manchester United, the 23-year-old joined Marseille in the summer.

And following a successful loan spell with Getafe in the second half of last season, Greenwood has picked up where he left off in France.

The 23-year-old has already netted five goals in just his first seven appearances and is well on his way to restoring his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young forwards.

Liverpool considering controversial Mason Greenwood offer

However, with such eye-catching performances naturally comes unwanted attention, and this is now the case for Roberto De Zerbi, whose number 10 reportedly has new suitors back in the Premier League.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arne Slot’s Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Englishman’s development at the Stade Velodrome ahead of a possible ‘significant’ summer offer.

Although he was later cleared, the nature of the criminal offences Greenwood was charged with in 2022 makes a return to England an almost unimaginable prospect.

Reds should steer clear

The striker would undoubtedly be met with hostile atmospheres around the country if he were to ever play for an English club again.

Although Slot is thought to rate the controversial forward highly, the Dutchman won’t be the only manager in the world to come to that conclusion; evidenced by Barcelona’s recent links too.

However, from Liverpool’s perspective, Greenwood’s history, combined with the fact he is one of their biggest rivals’ former players, means just the suggestion of being interested will add fuel to the fire of a saga they would do well to steer clear of.