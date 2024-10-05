Liverpool have found the player they want to replace inconsistent Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai.(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Things haven’t gone as well as could be expected for Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool, with the Reds now targeting a highly-rated exponent as his replacement.

According to transfermarkt, he hasn’t scored for Arne Slot in six Premier League matches so far, but does have one in the Champions League.

Just one goal in eight total games isn’t going to cut it at Liverpool, so it’s no wonder that Slot is demanding more.

Szoboszlai’s Liverpool future could be in doubt

Indeed, doubts are apparently creeping in about his suitability to the Merseyside outfit.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that, according to Fichajes, the Reds are willing to battle it out with Man City for Georgiy Sudakov.

Apparently, both clubs had scouts watching the 22-year-old in Shakhtar Donetsk’s recent Champions League game against Atalanta.

That was a game which ended in a 3-0 win for last season’s Europa League winners, and arguably wouldn’t necessarily have provided the scouts with they answers they required for their reports.

Sudakov already has four goals in seven league games this season (transfermarkt), and a more than reasonable tally of 44 goal and assist contributions in his 121 total career games.

Though neither Premier League club have yet to make an official move for Sudakov’s services, if he continues with his good form and, in Liverpool’s case, if Szoboszlai’s trajectory takes a downward turn, there’s every chance that we could see the talented Ukrainian plying his trade in the English top-flight before long.

With a market value of just €35m, per transfermarkt, his potential hire could represent a bargain signing for whichever club decides to put their money in their pocket.

From Szoboszlai’s own point of view, he has the time to dispel the doubts that have crept in, however, he has to ensure that from this point, he hits the ground running.