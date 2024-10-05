West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui has heaped praise for striker Andy Irving and believes the 24-year-old has all the tools to become a top player very soon.

Edinburgh-born striker has received his first international call-up after recent West Ham performances this season under Lopetegui.

“All of the dressing room loves him so we are very happy, he deserves it (the Scotland call-up),” Lopetegui told The Herald Scotland.

“Hopefully he is going to have more moments with us too because he always works hard.

“He is adapting to the level and the physical demands of the Premier League. I think with the ball, he is a very talented player. For sure, he is going to improve and we are happy for him.

“When I came in he was a player I didn’t know at the start but after he showed he understands football, he played well.

“Technically, he is a very good player. I think that, when he is able to adapt his physical rhythm in the Premier League, he is going to become a very interesting player.” – said Lopetegui.