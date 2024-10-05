Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a crucial goal in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game against Southampton.

The Gunners welcomed Russell Martin’s Saints to London for an important domestic matchup.

Both teams came into today’s game at opposite ends of the table with the home team hoping to close the gap on leaders Liverpool.

Cameron Archer put Southampton ahead at Emirates before Kai Havertz equalised

Things didn’t quite go to plan for Mikel Arteta, though. The Spaniard watched on as first-half substitute Cameron Archer beat David Raya after 55 minutes to fire the visitors into an unlikely lead.

Thankfully, Kai Havertz came to his side’s rescue just three minutes later. The German made a darting run through the Saints’ backline and unleashed a powerful strike, leaving former teammate Aaron Ramsdale with absolutely no chance.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka complete impressive Arsenal comeback

Sending the Emirates crowd into a frenzy, Havertz’s 58-minute equaliser lifted spirits and put the momentum firmly back into the Gunners’ favour… And it showed too.

Just 11 minutes after Havertz’s lethal equaliser, teammate Martinelli reacted first to a whipped ball into the box by Bukayo Saka and put the ball into the back of the Saints’ net.

Despite a lengthy VAR check, the Brazilian’s goal was given the green light after it was decided Southampton’s defensive backline narrowly played him onside.

And after registering an important assist for Martinelli; his eighth goal contribution of the season, Saka’s afternoon got even better.

The England international got himself on the scoresheet in the game’s final few minutes after he drilled in a low and controlled strike from inside Southampton’s 18-yard box.

Arsenal’s win over Southampton, which is their seventh of the season, puts them third in the Premier League table, level on 17 points with Manchester City, and just one behind leaders Liverpool.