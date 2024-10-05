“Another level” – Arteta believes there’s even more to come from red-hot Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes Kai Havertz still has ‘another level’ to reach despite his excellent recent run of form.

Following on from a strong 2023/24 campaign, Havertz has made a fine start to the new season.

The Germany international scored the equaliser in Arsenal’s 3-1 comeback win over Southampton on Saturday, extending his record for the season to six goals in 11 games across all competitions.

Havertz has now scored in each of his last four appearances across all competitions, while he’s also found the net in seven consecutive games at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta believes ‘something has changed’ in Havertz, who he feels still has even more gears to work through.

“When he’s practicing, he wants more and he’s not satisfied with what he’s doing because there is still, I think, another level from him,” Arteta told reporters at his post-match press conference (via Arsenal’s official website).

“Obviously, he’s surrounded by incredible players but something has changed in him and that confidence, you really sense it and now he’s putting it into games and he’s winning football matches which is great.”

Arteta hails Kai Havertz’s ‘football brain’

Havertz’s goalscoring form is all the more impressive considering he’s not even an out-and-out striker.

But the 25-year-old’s ‘football brain’ as an attacking midfielder gives him another dimension that’s a nightmare for defenders, according to Arteta.

“You can tell [his confidence has grown], he takes the ball and he runs with the ball,” the Spaniard added.

“He’s on high press, he goes full gas, the way he holds the ball, the position he takes in the box. He’s an attacking midfielder, he plays as a nine, you don’t know where he is, that’s his football brain. His focus now is ‘I’m going to win the game, I’m going to do it’ and that’s a different thing.”

