“A few things might have been said” – Brilliant West Ham ace can’t be happy with Lopetegui after this

Ever since joining the club Mo Kudus has proved to be one of West Ham’s best players, but something that happened recently will almost certainly mean he’s had words with Julen Lopetegui.

The Irons manager is under pressure after just six games of his tenure at the London Stadium.

So far, the Spaniard has only managed one win in the Premier League, away at third from bottom Crystal Palace.

Mo Kudus surely won’t be happy with Julen Lopetegui’s recent decision

West Ham lost their opening three home games this season for the first time ever, and have only managed a draw on their two trips to West London against Fulham and Brentford.

Saturday afternoon’s home fixture against newly-promoted Ipswich Town could therefore prove pivotal for the club.

It doesn’t help Lopetegui’s case that some of his players have been surprised by his decisions this season.

One of those might well have been the substituting of Kudus at half-time in the Brentford game, a situation that former Hammers legend, Frank McAvennie, believes might have escalated.

“I’ve heard different stories about it so I don’t know how to comment on what’s true and what’s not,” he told Football Insider.

“Players are not happy when they come off, and I think Kudus is probably saying ‘I’m not the worst on the pitch’ because other players could have come off.

“Somebody like Kudus could change the game with one thing, he’s that good. You can look at people and say he wasn’t in the game but then they do one piece of magic and they win the game, Kudus is that kind of player.

“Other players are not going to win the game for you, these boys can win the game for you, that’s why I was disappointed he got taken off.

“He’ll be disappointed, a few things might have been said in that dressing room they might regret, only time will tell.”

If the manager can finally hit the sweet spot and get another win under his belt – his first at home this season – it could provide him and his players with the confidence needed to take things forward from this point.

If there isn’t an immediate turnaround however, it’s been suggested that the long-suffering West Ham faithful won’t let Lopetegui’s tenure end well.