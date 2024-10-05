PSG want to make Barcelona star ‘most expensive signing in the history of football’

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.

PSG are huge admirers of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and would to love to bring him to the French capital.

The French giants, led by former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, are in the process of building a squad for the future.

Changing their transfer policy since Neymar, Lionel Messi and most recently Kylian Mbappe left the Parc des Princes, the Ligue 1 champions have turned their attention to younger talent.

PSG want to make Lamine Yamal world’s most expensive player

Recruiting some of Europe’s most sought-after young talent in recent windows, including signing Joao Neves from Benfica and Bradley Barcola from Lyon, Nasser Al-Khelaifi is determined to guide the club in a new direction, and one that hopefully results in major European success.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, the next name on the French giants’ wishlist is Yamal.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric breakthrough, including starring for Spain at this summer’s Euros in Germany. The talented teenager guided his country to their fourth European Championship and continues to impress at club level.

Since being promoted to the Catalan club’s first team last year, Yamal has already directly contributed to 26 goals in 61 games in all competitions.

The forward’s contract at the Nou Camp expires in 2026 though but Barcelona president Joan Laporta is already working to extend it.

However, failure to reach an agreement will see PSG test their Spanish rivals’ resolve with a bid that, if accepted, would see Yamal become the ‘most expensive signing in the history of football’.