Ross County v Celtic – “They’re always tough games on a tight pitch,” Brendan Rodgers

Friday October 4th Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and his coaching staff pose with the September Manager of the Month award at Lennoxtown.Photo Andrew Milligan

Perhaps understanding after the 7-1 defeat in Dortmund on Tuesday night in the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers was pre-occupied with the aftermath and post mortem from that horrible result to spent too much time talking about Celtic’s game in Dingwall against Ross County…

The Celtic manager can only answer the questions that he’s asked and it took until the final question in Friday’s media conference before he was asked about Sunday’s tricky match in the little town in the Highlands.

On Ross County, Rodgers as usual had done his homework. “We’ve seen them play in the sort of 3-5-2 structure from the build-up, they’ll go direct up to the strikers.

“Young Ronan Hale has done well coming in from Cliftonville, scoring three goals in seven games. He’ll have an enthusiasm to play against Celtic I’m sure.

“They’re always tough games on a tight pitch. We’ll have a great support there and we aim to get back on track with a high performance level,” the Celtic manager said.

Ross County have lost eleven consecutive matches against Celtic in all competitions going back to February 2021 when the Highland side pulled off a 1-0 victory during pandemic season when no supporters were allowed into games.

Celtic have lost just one of their last 17 away games against Ross County with 14 wins, two draws and one defeat. In their last ten games Ross County have won just once in a 2-0 win over Dundee last month. They have drawn six and lost the other three games.

Celtic have won all six of the league matches played so far this season without conceding and should Kasper Schmeichel keep a seventh clean sheet in Dingwall he will break a club record.

Scottish Premiership – Ross County v Celtic kicks off at midday and is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. It’s also live on Celtic TV for subscribers based outside of Britain and Ireland.