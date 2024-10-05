Tottenham insider thinks Serie A talent will “certainly” be heading to Spurs next summer

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has stated that Spurs are plotting a move to sign Torino and Italy star Samuele Ricci next summer as the Premier League club will find it hard to get a deal done in January.

The North London club have had a mixed start to the 2024/25 campaign as results have overall been good but Ange Postecoglou’s men have not been at their best as they currently sit eighth in the Premier League with three wins from their opening six games.

The Australian coach added some key weapons to his squad during the latest transfer window with the arrival of Dominic Solanke being the biggest of the bunch.

Ahead of the January transfer window, it is being reported that Spurs have an interest in Torino’s Samuele Ricci but a deal for the Italian star will likely have to wait until the summer as midfield is not a concern for Postecoglou at present.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who remains very well-connected at the club, explained that the English side could explore a deal for the midfielder next summer.

“I think it’ll be a tough one to do in the winter,” the pundit said. “If you look at the way the team’s played in recent weeks in more of a 4-3-3 formation, I’m not sure whether the midfield will be a pressing position.

“But he’s a young player, he’s only 23 years old and he’s already got four caps for Italy.

“Tottenham are certainly interested in signing him. I think it’ll be tough to do in the winter but that is potentially one they’ll explore in the summer.”

Who is Tottenham target Samuele Ricci?

Ricci has been with Torino since 2022 having joined from Empoli and has become a key player for the Turin-based outfit. The 23-year-old has started in every game for the Italian outfit this season, contributing one assist from a deep midfield role.

The midfielder is a talent catching the eye of big clubs around Europe having made two appearances for Italy during the September internationals.

Tottenham are clearly one of the clubs, however, given his importance to Torino it will be hard for the Premier League club to secure a deal for Ricci before the 2025 summer transfer window.