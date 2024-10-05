Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has urged international managers to not contact his players while they are with the club.

Emery says he will respect the two-week period while players are in international duty but the same should go for the international bosses.

Aston Villa face Manchester United before players go for national teams and Emery wants his players to have full focus for their club.

He said: “I don’t like when we are here, some coaches are calling our players. I don’t like it. I’ve told the players that I don’t want national team coaches calling them here. You have to be focused here. When we have finished here at 4pm on Sunday. I’m going to follow how you do. But I’m going to respect that process when you are there.

“When they are with their national teams, I don’t speak to them. I don’t want to disturb them. It’s not my time.” – said Emery.

Emery also voiced his frustration at Morgan Rogers call-up for U21s. The Spaniard believes Rogers is good enough to play for seniors.

“My opinion hasn’t changed. He’s 22 years old. He can play for the Under-21s. It’s not his place.

“Now, he’s playing at a level to be an option for the seniors. Not for the Under-21s. Clearly, clearly – 100 per cent. I have to respect it. But I don’t agree.”