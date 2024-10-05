West Ham chiefs not happy with one of Julen Lopetegui’s summer signings

West Ham United’s board have been left disappointed by one of Julen Lopetegui’s summer signings.

The Hammers signed Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras in the summer for a reported £25 million fee.

The 18-year-old winger has yet to feature for the Londoners in a competitive match, and according to club insider Sean Whetstone, via Hammers News, is ‘taking longer than anticipated to come good’.

The South American has been resigned to appearances for the Hammers’ under-21s and is clearly some way off where he needs to be to get into the senior team.

Out of all of Lopetegui’s summer signings, Guilherme, so far, has been the most disappointing.

