Aston Villa could double the value of their shirt sponsorship if they once again qualify for the Champions League, according to reports.

Villa currently have a lucrative deal signed with Greek betting platform Betano. However, with Premier League clubs no longer allowed to have gambling firms as their front-of-shirt sponsors as of the 2026/27 campaign, they will have to find a new partner soon.

That leaves Villa with the rest of his season and next season to try and firmly establish themselves as a Champions League club in order to attract the biggest names, after earning a shock top four finish in 2023/24.

Aston Villa could land £50m sponsorship deal

Football Insider report that Villa’s current deal with Betano is worth a club-record £20m per season.

However, they also state that if the club can show they are a ‘serious’ contender for regular top-four finishes, this will leave open the door to a sponsorship deal worth closer to the £50m mark.

At present, Unai Emery’s men sit fifth in the Premier League table, with 13 points and just one defeat from six games so far.

Villa are one of several Premier League clubs that have been walking a fine line when at comes to Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in recent months.

But there’s no doubt that if they can find a more lucrative sponsorship deal, the pressure on Emery and managing director of professional football Monchi would be greatly decreased in the transfer market.

