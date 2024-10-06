Liverpool lead Arsenal & Manchester United in race for potential €80m January transfer

Aurelien Tchouameni (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly showing the strongest interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who could be available this January and who is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The France international is seemingly not impressing too much for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season in the absence of the recently-retired Toni Kroos, and that could lead to him being allowed to leave for around €80million, according to Todo Fichajes.

Tchouameni has previously shone as a key player for Real Madrid, while he also impressed at former club Monaco, but it now seems he’s suffering a dip in form that has put his future at the Bernabeu in some doubt.

Of course, we’ll have to see if this story really goes anywhere as it’s still a long way until January and we often hear speculation around this time of the year that doesn’t end up going anywhere.

Still, if Tchouameni is really available, it’s not surprising to see that big clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and United could be interested.

Aurelien Tchouameni transfer: Will he end up at Liverpool, Arsenal or United?

Tchouameni looks an ideal fit for the Premier League’s top clubs, and one imagines there’d be a fair few key figures at those teams who’d be ready to pay €80m for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal have invested a lot in midfielders in recent times, bringing in Declan Rice just over a year ago, while Mikel Merino joined this summer, but Jorginho and Thomas Partey are both ageing and set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so there’s surely room for someone like Tchouameni as well.

Liverpool, meanwhile, would perhaps do well to keep on strengthening in midfield even if they brought in as many as four new players in that position last summer, with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai all performing pretty well since joining.

Tchouameni would also surely rather join Liverpool or Arsenal right now, as both those clubs are clearly looking like serious challengers for major trophies, whereas Man United are continuing to struggle, though a new midfielder to give them an upgrade on Casemiro could surely help them a lot.