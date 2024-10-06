(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Gabriel Martinelli has hailed Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka as ‘one of the best players in the world right now’.

Saka continued his stunning form at the start of this season with a goal and two assists in Arsenal’s 3-1 comeback win over Southampton on Sunday.

Cameron Archer had given the Saints a shock lead at the Emirates. However, within 13 minutes, Saka had laid up both Kai Havertz and Martinelli to make it 2-1, while he scored a goal of his own to finish the job in the final moments.

After just seven games, Saka already has two goals and seven assists, the latter bringing him within 13 of the single-season record held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

“He has the capacity to change games, to decide games, like many other players,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said of Saka after the match. “If you want to be at the top, sometimes players have to create those moments and he’s certainly done that today.”

Bukayo Saka ‘one of the best in the world’ says Martinelli

Martinelli joined Arteta in singing the praises of Saka, who he believes is among the world’s top players right now.

“We know when someone opens the ball up, we know the areas that we need to go,” said Martinelli (via Arsenal’s official website). “It was an unbelievable ball from B, and I was there – a really good moment for me and a nice goal. I just tried to put it down, and I’m really happy with the goal.

“He’s a really nice guy as well so we’re really happy to have him here as one of the captains. He’s unbelievable, one of the best players in the world right now.”

