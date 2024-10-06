Celtic stage dramatic recover to win in Dingwall

Nicolas Kuhn scores Celtic's winner against Ross County, 6 October 2024. Photo courtesy of The Celtic Star

Celtic staged a dramatic second half recovering up in Dingwall this afternoon to come from a goal down to win the match and maintain the 100% start to the league campaign…

After conceding a penalty just before the break Celtic pushed relentlessly after the break but the Highlanders were resolute and the clock ticked down before Alistair Johnston’s deflected a Callum McGregor shot with his right thigh to level the score.

🗣️ “They’ve dug themselves out of a hole in the Highlands!” Alistair Johnston equalises for Celtic 🍀 pic.twitter.com/PHaIDS3P0I — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 6, 2024

Then Johnston turned provider sending Nicolas Kuhn away down the right hand side before the German winger cut inside and placed the ball into the corner of the Ross County net to secure the three points with just two minutes of the ninety remaining.

⏱️ “Better late than never and not for the first time!” Nicolas Kuhn scores as Celtic come from a goal behind to lead 2-1 at Ross County ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/d70aXIx6gC — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 6, 2024

Brendan Rodgers’ side saw that and the seven minutes of added time out comfortably. Celtic are now three points ahead of Aberdeen who play Hearts this afternoon and eight points clear of the theRangers who play St Johnstone at 8pm this evening at Ibrox. Philippe Clement’s side really cannot afford to drop any points.