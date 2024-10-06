Celtic stage dramatic recover to win in Dingwall

Nicolas Kuhn scores Celtic's winner against Ross County, 6 October 2024. Photo courtesy of The Celtic Star

Celtic staged a dramatic second half recovering up in Dingwall this afternoon to come from a goal down to win the match and maintain the 100% start to the league campaign…

Alistair Johnson deflects the shot from Callum McGregor into the Ross County net. Photo via The Celtic Star

After conceding a penalty just before the break Celtic pushed relentlessly after the break but the Highlanders were resolute and the clock ticked down before Alistair Johnston’s deflected a Callum McGregor shot with his right thigh to level the score.

Then Johnston turned provider sending Nicolas Kuhn away down the right hand side before the German winger cut inside and placed the ball into the corner of the Ross County net to secure the three points with just two minutes of the ninety remaining.

Nicolas Kuhn scores the late Celtic winner against Ross County in Dingwall. Photo courtesy of The Celtic Star

Brendan Rodgers’ side saw that and the seven minutes of added time out comfortably. Celtic are now three points ahead of Aberdeen who play Hearts this afternoon and eight points clear of the theRangers who play St Johnstone at 8pm this evening at Ibrox. Philippe Clement’s side really cannot afford to drop any points.

