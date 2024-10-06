Chelsea interested in signing £67 million striker manager compared to Didier Drogba

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Despite having one of the largest squads in world football, Chelsea remain interested in signing the very best talent, and the latest name to catch Enzo Maresca’s attention is Bayer Leverkusen’s, Victor Boniface.

The Blues have spent well over £1 billion on new signings since US billionaire Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich two-and-a-half years ago.

It has taken a long time for the side to gel, which hasn’t been helped by the conveyor belt of managers Boehly has appointed since Thomas Tuchel was sacked. The Blues’ latest boss Enzo Maresca appears to be doing the best job though.

The Italian, who joined from Leicester City in the summer, has the side up and running, and appears to have settled on his preferred starting 11 — something the likes of Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino both struggled with.

Victor Boniface on Chelsea’s radar ahead of possible £67 million deal

Despite the Londoners’ newfound form, which sees them fourth in the Premier League table, according to Fichajes, Maresca is interested in bringing another forward to Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, who recently penned another long-term deal, are among Maresca’s striking options, the 44-year-old is a big fan of Bayer Leverkusen’s Boniface.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure for Xabi Alonso since arriving at the BayArena 18 months ago.

Xabi Alonso tells Victor Boniface how to become ‘next Didier Drogba’

The Nigerian scored 21 goals during Leverkusen’s unbeaten Bundesliga campaign last season and already has six to his name this term.

He earned the praise of Alonso, who compared his potential to Didier Drogba; a player Chelsea fans know well following his nine years at Stamford Bridge.

“He has many qualities that could make him as formidable as Drogba,” Alonso told reporters recently, as quoted by Pulse Sports. “His strength and the difficulties he creates for defenders are remarkable.”

Given the African’s current form and sky-high potential, interest in his services is mounting with Bohley’s Blues among the sides most strongly linked.

A future deal for Boniface, although someway off due to him having a contract with Leverkusen until 2028, is expected to reach as much as £67 million (€80 million).