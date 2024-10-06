Huge worry for Man City fans as Cristiano Ronaldo gets involved in key player’s future

The future of Kevin De Bruyne at Man City remains up in the air having entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to bring the Belgian talent to Saudi Arabia next summer.

The 33-year-old has been with the Premier League champions for the last 10 seasons, producing 103 goals and 171 assists across 388 games for the Manchester outfit.

De Bruyne will undoubtedly go down as a Man City legend but given his age and his tendency to pick up injuries, many feel that it may be best to move on from the midfielder once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The English giants are very likely to sit down and discuss terms over a short-term deal with De Bruyne, however, they could have competition from Saudia Arabia next summer.

“At my age, you have to be open to everything,” the 33-year-old said about interest from Saudi Arabia in an interview with Belgian outlet HLN during the summer.

The Man City star certainly seems open to the idea of a big-money move to the Middle East and if that is to happen in 2025, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to make sure that the Belgian superstar is joining Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is actively encouraging Al-Nassr to present a lucrative $1m-a-week offer to De Bruyne in 2025, a move the superstar believes the Belgian would find difficult to refuse, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The former Real Madrid star sees De Bruyne as a signing that would transform Al-Nassr as the Portuguese international has yet to win anything meaningful since moving to Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen if the Middle Eastern outfit tries to capitalise on the midfielder’s situation next summer but they will not be the only club pursuing the Belgium star’s signature should he decide to call time on his career with Man City.