(Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Sky Sports)

Clinton Morrison has slammed Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz for his role in Liverpool’s winning goal on Saturday.

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute to settle the tie at Selhurst Park, converting a powerful Cody Gakpo cross.

Palace went on to push Liverpool hard, registering five shots on target compared to four from the Reds, missing two big chances.

However, the damage was already done and although he was only on the field for 17 minutes before coming off through injury, Munoz is being levelled with some of the blame for Palace losing their second straight Premier League match.

Daniel Munoz blamed for role in Crystal Palace defeat

Munoz was caught far too high and wide, creating a huge gap for Kostas Tsimikas to pick out Gakpo, who put it on a plate for Jota with his cross.

Liverpool take the lead against Crystal Palace through Diogo Jota ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/URTPpUC7AP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

Former Palace striker Morrison was less than impressed with the Colombia international’s defending.

“Palace defended poorly,” said Morrison (via Sports View). “It’s a great ball inside. Munoz. I don’t know what he is doing. He’s daydreaming. Doesn’t check his shoulder.”

Eight minutes later, Munoz was brought off with a groin injury and is now likely to miss Colombia’s fixtures against Bolivia and Chile in the upcoming international break.

As for Palace, they remain winless after seven Premier League games this season with just four points to their name.

The Eagles travel to Nottingham Forest when domestic football returns.