Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, who could be available for around £50-60million.

The England international has been an outstanding performer for the Eagles in recent times, and it’s surprising that he still hasn’t earned himself a bigger move.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are alongside Tottenham and Newcastle suitors for Eze, and it seems Palace could be tempted to cash in if the money is right.

£50-60m seems like a really good price for such a top player, with Palace chairman Steve Parish previously telling Sky Sports in the summer that he was really surprised that no one came in for him.

Palace ended up letting Michael Olise go, but they were able to keep hold of Eze, which is undoubtedly good news for them, though it might not last much longer.

Eberechi Eze transfer: Liverpool and Spurs chasing Palace midfielder

Eze is surely too good to stay at Selhurst Park for his entire career, with LFC looking an ideal step up for him if he is to move in the near future.

One imagines Palace won’t be keen to lose Eze in the middle of the season, but it won’t be easy for them if big clubs come in with tempting money, while the player himself might also quite understandably push to be allowed the move.

Tottenham could be another good option for Eze, as they’re playing fine football under Ange Postecoglou and look sure to be one of the main challengers for the top four this season.

Speaking to Sky after the summer transfer window, Parish said of Eze: “I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael and Ebbs in the same window and we didn’t have in Ebbs the interest that I thought we would have.

“I was astounded. Genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy’s just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person.”